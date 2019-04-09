Rabbi Peretz: Vote for United Right to prevent next expulsion

United Right chairman votes in community of Naveh in Gaza vicinity. 'Today, we determine the influence of religious Zionism in government.'

Brig. Gen. (res.) Rafi Peretz, chairman of the United Right, voted Tuesday morning with his family in his community of Naveh in the Gaza vicinity.

"Good morning to everyone from my home in the community of Naveh in the Halutza dunes. A community established after the expulsion from Gush Katif. We will vote 'Tet Bet' [United Right] so there will not be another expulsion," Peretz said.

"I call on all the people of Israel to vote correctly, vote 'Tet Bet'. Today we will determine the influence of the spirit of religious Zionism in the Knesset to be elected and in the government that will be formed. "