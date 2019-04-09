Gantz: Israel setting out today 'on a new path'

Benny Gantz, the main challenger to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the Israeli general election on

Tuesday, promised a "new path" for the country after casting his vote Tuesday morning.

"I'm happy to place myself at the service of the state of Israel," the former military chief and Blue and White party chairman said in his hometown of Rosh Haayin.

"I'm happy to stand for the good of the citizens on a new path. We shall respect democracy and call for a respectful and quiet day from all sides."