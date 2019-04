New Right chairwoman votes at polling station near her home in Tel Aviv. "Whoever wants 'right' must vote only 'New Right.'"

New Right Chairwoman Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked voted Tuesday morning at the Kimchi House in Tel Aviv.

Shaked came to vote with her husband Ofir and their son Uri.

"Netanyahu will be the prime minister in any case," Shaked said. "The question is whether he will form a leftist government with Gantz or a real right-wing government with Shaked and Bennett."

"Whoever wants 'right' must vote only 'Nun' - the New Right."