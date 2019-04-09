Children of top military brass marry

The daughter of Ofer Winter and Ofek Buchris's son were married last night, three months after they got engaged.

Rav Shlomo Aviner performed the wedding ceremony. The head of the pre-military academy in Eli, Rabbi Eli Sadan, came to bless the young couple.

Brig. Gen. Ofer Winter serves as military secretary to Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. When he took up the post of commander of the Givati ​​Brigade and commanded it, among other things, during Operation Protective Edge, he published a "commander's page for battle" that he wrote to the soldiers of the brigade that caused a stir from politicians and media figures on the left.

"History chose us to be at the forefront of the battle against the terrorist Gazan enemy that curses, reviles and insults the G-d of the campaigns of Israel. I turn my eyes to the heavens and call out with you, ‘Hear O Israel, Hashem our G-d, Hashem is One.’ Hashem the G-d of Israel, make our path successful, as we ready to fight for your nation, Israel, against an enemy who curses your name,” he wrote to his soldiers.

Ofek Buchris, the father of six, and a resident of Mitzpe Netofa, reached before his retirement the rank of brigadier general and served as commander of the Inter-Branch College of Command and Headquarters, as commander of the Bashan Division in the Northern Command and commander of the Golani Brigade. He won the Chief of Staff's citation for his fighting in Operation Defensive Shield.

In 2016 he was convicted in a plea bargain for inappropriate behavior, was demoted to the rank of colonel and discharged from the IDF.