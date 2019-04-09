Barak: I will vote for Labor

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak announced on Monday that he will vote for the Labor Party in Tuesday’s elections.

"Tomorrow's elections are the most fateful since Yitzhak Rabin's assassination. I think that it is essential that at the heart of the camp of change led by [Benny] Gantz there will be a strong Labor Party. The most important thing is that the camp of change will create a bloc of more than 61 members, which will lead to a government of change with Blue and White and Labor," Barak said in a video he posted.

He added that Labor is the only party "that has a clear political and social voice and has an impressive team."

"Anyone who works to strengthen this bloc is doing the right thing - but the best thing he can do is if, like me, he strengthens the heart of the camp of change, the Labor Party. Only there can you be certain that your vote is a vote against Bibi," he concluded.

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay thanked Barak for his support, saying, "I ask all members of the camp of change to listen carefully to former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, the man who led dozens of operations beyond enemy lines, who defeated Netanyahu 20 years ago and made one of the most important decisions in recent decades, when he took the IDF out of Lebanon."

"I am happy and thank Barak for supporting the Labor Party. Only a strong Labor is a sure voice for change. Go with your truth, it will lead us to victory," Gabbay said.