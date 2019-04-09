Syria: Blacklist of IRGC serves Israeli interests

Syria on Monday condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization, saying the move serves Israeli interests.

An official with the Syrian Foreign Ministry who was quoted in the official Syrian news agency SANA said the decision represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iran.

The official added that the irresponsible step of the US administration comes in the framework of the declared war launched by the US against Iran, adding it comes in the interest of the “Israeli occupation and the western colonial project of hegemony on the region.”

“The US measure is a legion of honor and a recognition of the pioneering role of the Iranian revolutionary Guard in defending Iran’s sovereignty and its independent national decision and its important role in the axis of resistance,” the source said, according to SANA.

A US move to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization had been rumored for several months before Trump’s announcement on Monday. The Islamic Republic has promised a “crushing” response if the United States goes through with the move.

Shortly after the US announced its move, Iran countered by declaring the United States a "state sponsor of terrorism" and US forces in the region "terrorist groups".