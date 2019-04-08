Arab countries should take into consideration Israel's fear for survival is part of reason it receives support from international community,

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said in an address he delivered at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa that Arab countries should take into consideration that Israel's fear for its survival in the Middle East is part of the reason that it received political, economic, and military support from the international community, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that the Arab countries should reassure Israel regarding its continued existence in the region and alleviate its fears.

Bin Abdullah was asked if this would entail recognizing Israel's right to exist, and he didn't answer directly. Rather, he said that it would require "real agreements" between the Arab nation, Israel, and those who are supporting Israel.

He suggested that the Arab world does not wish to pose an existential threat to Israel.