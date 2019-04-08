Man killed in Jerusalem apartment fire

A man in his fifties was killed in a fire that broke out this afternoon in a residential building on Ein Gedi Street in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood.

The MDA team called to the scene carried out CPR on the victim who was extracted from the burning building by the firefighting teams and was evacuated in critical condition to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the city.

At the same time, five firefighting and rescue teams were dispatched to extinguish the flames and prevent the spread of fire into the building, which was inundated with thick, heavy smoke.

MDA Paramedic Yoshi Amit said, "When we arrived at the building we were joined by the firefighters who brought out a man in his 50's who was unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from severe smoke inhalation. We gave him medical treatment and carried out advanced CPR operations using special drugs and he was evacuated in critical condition while continuing to be resuscitated to the hospital."

Meanwhile, the firefighters combed the other apartments in the building to rule out the possibility of additional trapped persons, and worked on extinguishing the fire while preventing it from spreading to the entire building. There were no reports of additional casualties or trapped persons in the fire.

The police reported that Ein Gedi Street was closed to traffic and that police were directing traffic there. Investigators of the Jerusalem station of the fire department, with the help of dog handlers, are working in the area to investigate the circumstances of the fire.