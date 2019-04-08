Netanyahu: Media has made Likud voters complacent

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday said Likud voters "need to worry about losing" Tuesday's elections.

In an interview with 103 FM, Netanyahu explained that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin "must choose the party with the greatest number of supporters, even if it doesn't have 61 supporters."

"The Likud must be the largest party," he told 103 FM. "Likud being the largest party is the only way to ensure that the Likud will form the next government. Don't believe the media, it puts you to sleep. Do you understand that the media is trying to convince right-wing voters that everything is okay?"

"There's a gap of 5% between how sure Blue and White voters are that they'll vote and how sure Likud voters are that they won't be sleeping at home. Right now we're losing. I don't have 61 supporters and it may well be that the President will ask [Blue and White leaders Benny] Gantz and [MK Yair] Lapid to form the government.

"Our voters need to be worried about losing. In 2015 we avoided a disaster. The moment the President asks Gantz and Lapid to form a government, they'll go to Labor and Meretz, and they have [Joint Arab List MK] Ayman Odeh, and they'll take apart a party or two from the right. These parties won't have a great influence on such a leftist government. That's how they'll make it. If I have a large party, I'll bring in all the right-wing parties. There's a lot of complacent people who are deciding between us and Benny Gantz, and they're not coming. We need to reduce the gap."