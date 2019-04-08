Settler leaders urge voters to back nationalist parties

Yesha Council responds to Peace Now report, says Judea, Samaria, investments good but 'not enough.'

The Yesha Council responded to a report showing that construction in Judea and Samaria has increased in recent years.

The report, released by the radical leftist group "Peace Now," showed that in the ten years of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has served in his position, 19,346 new housing units have been built in settlements and outposts, for a total of 1,934.6 housing units per year.

The population growth in Judea and Samaria is 1.7 times the national average.

According to the Peace Now report, 13,608 (70%) of the new housing units were built in isolated settlements that Israel would apparently have to evacuate if a peace deal including the two-state solution were to be implemented.

The report also claimed that over NIS 10,272 billion ($2,868,993,225,600) was invested "settlements."

"Although the figures are not accurate at all, we are pleased that the last government developed the entire State of Israel as well as Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," the Council said.

"But this is not enough. For the next government to able to continue advancing and developing the region even more intensively, we call on all members of the national camp, lovers of the Land of Israel, to go out tomorrow and vote for one of the nationalist parties."