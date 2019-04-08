Saudi nuclear facility may be completed within a year

New satellite images show rapid construction on an experimental nuclear reactor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, CNN reported.

According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) former director for nuclear inspections Robert Kelley, the reactor could be completed in "nine months to a year."

He also told CNN that the facility is designed for training scientists, noting that "it's the size of a wastebasket and has no strategic importance."

It would take 100 years to process enough plutonium for a nuclear weapon, he added.

Saudi Arabia has not kept its ambitions secret, but promised that its nuclear program will be used to supply domestic electricity, enabling the country to export more of its oil.

However, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned last year that "without a doubt" if Iran develops nuclear weapons, "we will follow suit as soon as possible."

Last month, the US approved the sale of nuclear technology and assistance to Saudi Arabia.

Israel has requested that the Americans remove all the nuclear fuel used from Saudi Arabia so that it would not be reprocessed.