Haredi newspapers warn Gantz will impose anti-haredi 'decrees'

The haredi Hamodia and Hamevaser newspapers on Monday morning published a special insert describing what a Blue and White-led government might look like.

According to the report, if Blue and White heads Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid win the elections, Gantz will serve as premier, Lapid as Foreign Minister, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon will be reinstated as Defense Minister, and Labor leader Avi Gabbay will be Finance Minister.

The paper also described the anti-haredi "decrees" which the "harmful" government would enact. These "decrees" included a draconian Draft Law with exemptions only for the a set number of top students, cuts to the yeshivas' budgets, a cancellation of the allowances given to those who do not serve in the IDF, and a complete demolition of the current status quo regarding religious and state measures.

According to the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, the concerns presented in the paper are completely true: "There's no guarantee that [Israeli Prime Minister] Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz won't form a unity government and order the 2013 decrees or worse on the haredi public. It depends how much power the haredim have."

Earlier on Monday, Ya'alon reiterated his party's position, promising that Blue and White will not work with the Likud as long as Netanyahu leads the party.