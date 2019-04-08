As summer begins, no real rainfall in sight

After weeks of winter weather, Israel's summer begins in earnest - just in time for elections.

After weeks of rainy weather, summer may finally have come to Israel.

Monday will be clear or party cloudy. Temperatures will drop slightly but remain above seasonal average.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, and visibility may be reduced along the coast, in the lowlands, in the northern Negev, and in the Jezreel Valley.

Tuesday, election day, will be partly cloudy or clear, with a significant rise in temperatures.

During the afternoon, a cold front bringing cold, damp air may cause local rainfall in northern and central Israel overnight.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly, reaching below seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear with a slight rise in temperatures.