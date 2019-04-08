Yaalon: There's no partner on the Arab side

Blue and White candidate Moshe Ya'alon says Left - Right divide irrelevant, as there is no partner on the Arab side for negotiations.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, who is one of the Blue and White party's top candidates, explained how he, Zvi Hauser, and Yoaz Hendel could work together with the Labor party despite their ideological differences.

Speaking to Channel 13's "The World This Morning," Ya'alon explained that there has not been a diplomatic partner on the Arab side since Zionism began, so the question of left or right is irrelevant. Instead, the Blue and White party members found common ground in their concern regarding Israel's social issues and their intent to clear the political field of corruption.

He also emphasized that in his opinion, there is no difference between Left and Right regarding the question of how to deal with Hamas and other issues.

When asked if he and the other Blue and White leaders would take the job of opposition if their party lost the elections, Ya'alon said his party is aiming to win, not lose.

However, he noted that he himself "has work to do" in the Diplomatic and Security Committee.

Negating the option of a Likud-led unity government, Ya'alon reiterated his party's refusal to sit in a government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. However, he added that if Netanyahu steps down, the Likud may be asked to join a government led by the Blue and White party.