Likud MK expresses hope for unity government

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) expressed hope on Sunday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will form a unity government with the Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

"The people demand unity now! Most of those I have spoken to recently smell a unity government soon. May it happen,” Glick wrote on Twitter.

Glick had also written on Twitter on Friday that "it is clear to me that none of the candidates will succeed in forming a narrow government," and that "a national unity government is about to be formed."

In response to the tweets, Attorney Simcha Rothman wrote, "Taking away right-wing Knesset seats in order to have a government with Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz in senior positions? No thanks."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, meanwhile, also warned on Sunday that Netanyahu intends to form a government with Gantz. In an interview with Ynet, Liberman said that "I have no doubt that Bibi's first priority is a government with Gantz and the haredim."

Liberman added, "The haredim are neither left nor right, they are neither Likud nor Mapai. They do what is good for them. It is worth remembering that the whole disaster of Oslo was made possible by Shas' abstention. A dirty trick invented by Litzman. Gafni in his political views is much closer to Meretz than to Yisrael Beytenu."