Gideon Sa'ar's mobile phone breached

The mobile phone of former minister Gideon Sa'ar was hacked before the primaries in the Likud, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Sa’ar discovered the breach of his cell phone two months ago, when he was still a private individual, a few days before the primaries for the Likud's Knesset list.

The report on Sa’ar follows the recent report that Iranian intelligence hacked the mobile phone of Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry later denied that the Iranian regime hacked Israeli officials' cellular phones.

Last month it was also reported that hostile elements broke into the mobile phone of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

On Thursday, it was reported that senior Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officials had warned Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) that hostile elements might tap her mobile phone.

Minister Shaked confirmed the details but stressed that as far as she knew her phone had not been breached, and that it was only a warning. The Shin Bet refused to comment on the report.