Iran's FM: Blacklisting IRGC would lead US into disaster

Mohammad Javad Zarif says designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group would “drag the US into a quagmire”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Sunday warned the US against designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist group, warning the move would “drag the US into a quagmire” on behalf of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“#NetanyahuFirsters who have long agitated for FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organization) of the IRGC fully understand its consequences for US forces in the region. In fact, they seek to drag US into a quagmire on his behalf,” tweeted Zarif.

President Donald Trump, he added, “should know better than to be conned into another US disaster.”

The comments follow a report on Friday that the United States is expected to designate Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps a foreign terrorist organization.

Three US officials told Reuters that the decision is expected to be announced by the State Department, perhaps as early as Monday.

The Pentagon, State Department and the White House all declined to comment on the report.

A US move to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization has been rumored for several months. The Islamic Republic has promised a “crushing” response if the United States goes through with the move.

Tensions between the US and Iran are already high following Trump’s withdrawal last May from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Trump later imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November of 2018.

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival, and Bahrain, have already blacklisted the Revolutionary Guard Corps and senior officers from its Quds Force.