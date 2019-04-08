Netanyahu: Sovereignty also outside 'settlement blocs'

PM promises heads of local councils in Judea and Samaria that he will apply sovereignty over all the Jewish communities in the region.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Sunday at his official residence with the heads of the local councils in Judea and Samaria, who refused to meet with him about two months ago, after he failed to approve a budget for the security components in Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu promised the heads of the local councils that immediately after the elections he would apply sovereignty over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, asked the prime minister whether sovereignty would also be applied in the communities located outside the so-called “settlement blocs”, and Netanyahu promised that this would indeed be the case.

The short meeting was also attended by the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Gantz, the head of the Hevron Regional Council, Yochai Damri, and the head of the Kiryat Arba Regional Council, Eliyahu Libman, all of whom boycotted a meeting with Netanyahu two months ago and even protested against the lack of a budget for the security components in Judea and Samaria.

"This is the time to mobilize and strengthen the right," Dagan said. "The whole nation has gone to the right, but we must not be complacent. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past. We must ensure that every nationalist voter goes to the ballot box."