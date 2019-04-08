Voting begins in IDF bases

Soldiers to vote for 72 hours in 640 polling stations. Soldiers of the Special Tasks Engineering Unit were the first to vote.

IDF soldiers on Saturday night began voting in the elections to the 21st Knesset.

Soldiers of the Special Tasks Engineering Unit were the first to vote in IDF bases.

The IDF will open about 640 polling stations. The soldiers will vote for 72 hours in seven commands and branches: the regional commands, the Home Front Command, the ground forces, the navy and the air force.

The commands were divided into 55 additional areas in which regional and unitary election officers were appointed.





