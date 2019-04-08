General closure in Judea and Samaria on election day

IDF will impose general closure on Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and close Gaza crossings on Tuesday.

The IDF will on Tuesday, the day of the elections to the Knesset, impose a general closure on Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and close the crossings to the Gaza Strip.

According to an assessment of the security situation, the closure will begin at midnight on Monday.

The opening of the crossings and the lifting of the closure will take place at midnight on Tuesday, subject to an assessment of the situation and regular opening hours of the crossings.

During the closure, only humanitarian, medical, and exceptional cases will be permitted entry into Israel, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.