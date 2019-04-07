'PM's sovereignty pledge is historic achievement'

Activists pushing for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria are cautiously optimistic, but say PM's announcement itself is 'historic'.

Israeli activists pushing for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria said they are cautiously optimistic following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s pledge Saturday night that he would work to annex Israeli towns beyond the 1967 Green Line, calling the declaration “historic”, even as they noted the vow comes on the eve of a highly competitive election.

“It is certainly a historic declaration,” Nadia Matar told Arutz Sheva. “We have been working for that for many years together with many different organizations.”

“But we are also cautious. We are a few days before the elections, so we have to be careful about what is being said. On the one hand we are very happy. It is historic that a Prime Minister talks about the need for application of sovereignty and puts it in the consciousness and the talk of diplomacy.”

“On the other hand this is the eve of the elections, and we have rumors about the Trump [Middle East peace] plan which talk about, according to the rumors, on the one hand giving sovereignty to Jewish communities, and on the other hand the rest of the area would…receive Palestinian statehood or a mini-state or autonomy.”

“Israeli sovereignty has to be from the sea to the Jordan River, only Israeli sovereignty.”

“Judea and Samaria is one area – one geographical area, one security area. And Israel has to have sovereignty over everything.”

Along with Yehudit Katzover, Matar heads the Sovereignty Movement, a wing of the right-wing Women in Green organization pushing for Israel place all of Judea and Samaria under its direct, sovereign control – eliminating both the army Civil Administration which governs most of the area, and the Palestinian Authority.

In a statement following Netanyahu’s declaration Saturday night, Matar and Katzover called the move an “important step” towards their goal.

“The Sovereignty Movement welcomes with cautious satisfaction the declaration last night by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that he intends to apply Israeli sovereignty on all of the Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria,” say Sovereignty Movement leaders Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar.

“The Movement emphasizes that this is a historic moment, even if as a campaign promise, for the Prime Minister of Israel to view the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as a viable policy.”

“Such an announcement is praiseworthy as an important step towards the implementation of sovereignty into Israel’s policy and diplomatic position.”