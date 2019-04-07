United Right volunteers look to persuade undecided voters

'The only home of Religious Zionism is the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP).'

Thousands of volunteers from the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP) flocked to the city centers and the main junctions Sunday morning to persuade as many citizens as possible to vote for URP.

Four volunteer centers were established in Migdal Ha'Emek, Sderot, Nehalim and Jerusalem. The volunteers hung signs, worked the phones and manned the intersections.

A URP spokesperson said, "Thousands of volunteers came of their own free will without any financial compensation, which proves our party's deep commitment to its values. This proves once again that the only home of Religious Zionism is URP."

"There is no other Right, no other Religious Zionism, and everyone understands that the only party that will fully integrate the values of religious Zionism, the land of Israel, the people of Israel and the Torah of Israel is URP, whose members are fully committed to these values."

"Many political spins will appear soon. Everyone will try to 'drink' our votes with various claims but it won't work. The public will not allow false spins to cause Religious Zionism to disappear," the URP spokesperson concluded.