Jailed terrorists postpone hunger strike

The Palestinian Arab terrorists imprisoned in Israeli prisons have postponed their hunger strike due to the beginning of negotiations with the Israel Prison Service (IPS), according to an announcement by the Palestinian prisoners' ministry on Sunday afternoon.

The terrorist began the hunger strike - which was deliberately planned for Israel's election week - on Sunday morning, returning their breakfasts uneaten. The IPS had warned them in advance that the strike would be met with harsh measures, including the possibility of forced feedings and denial of access to their lawyers.

The imprisoned terrorists are demanding the removal of cellular signal jammers installed in their cells, the cancellation of recent punitive measures due to violent clashes, and the resumption of visits from their relatives.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan has denied reports that Israel has entered negotiations with Hamas. "In light of the false reports, I would like to clarify that the cellphone jammers have not been frozen in IPS security prisons and an option of a freeze has not been offered."

There have been recent clashes between imprisoned Hamas terrorists and Israeli prison guards amidst protests again the cellular signal jamming devices. Terrorists set fire to cells and even attacked prison guards at K’tziot Prison, moderately injuring one of them.