This Passover, take a stand against hunger with Meir Panim.

Join Meir Panim and take a stand against hunger.

In a few short weeks, we will start the Passover Seder and proclaim, "All who are hungry, come and eat; all who are needy, come and celebrate Passover!"

The sad reality is that is Israel, 2 out of every 5 children go to bed hungry. This Passover, Say No to Hunger and Say Yes. We kindly ask you to help Meir Panim fulfill its mission of providing a feeling of freedom from poverty, hunger, and loneliness to Israel’s neediest individuals.

After visiting the Meir Panim Restaurant-Style-Soup Kitchen in Jerusalem, Knesset Member and Former US Ambassador Michael Oren announced: “Meir Panim represents the best of what this country is and represents the essence of the Jewish State of Zionism and everything we stand for.”

Your gift to Meir Panim could transform the world. Our mission is to alleviate the harmful effects of poverty on thousands of families across Israel. When friends like you partner with us, we can meet this urgent need of providing food and ensure no Israeli goes to bed hungry. Meir Panim is dedicated to easing the year-round struggles facing many Israeli families and their children through our network of Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens in Tzfat, Tiberias, Or Akiva, Jerusalem, and Dimona; Meals-on-Wheels for the elderly, homebound, and disabled; and After-School Youth Clubs for at-risk children.

When you look into the face of a child suffering from malnourishment, it’s impossible to know his or her pain. Today, two out of every five children in Israel go to bed hungry. Their growth is hindered without access to food containing sufficient vitamins and minerals. Many don’t attend school because of exhaustion or illness. And if they do, they often cannot concentrate.

These children are Israel's future. This Passover, say YES.

Your gift to Meir Panim could transform a child’s world. Our mission is to alleviate the harmful effects of poverty on thousands of families across Israel. When friends like you partner with us, we can meet this urgent need of providing food and ensure no child goes to bed hungry.

According to the Israel National Insurance Institute’s latest report, 21.2% of the Israeli population lives in poverty. 29.6% of Israeli children are living in poverty. 2 out of every 5 children are victims of Israel’s economic crisis.

That is where Meir Panim steps in: alleviating the harmful effects of poverty on thousands of families across Israel by supporting a wide range of food and social service programs aimed at helping needy people with dignity and respect.

This Passover, help Meir Panim say NO to Israeli hunger.

Your donation of $4.50 a day will buy a little one like Benny a full belly, a brilliant smile, and a brighter future.

Just as the ancient Hebrews were delivered from Egyptian bondage, let us do our part to help free those who continue to suffer the scourge of poverty in Israel. We sincerely thank our supporters for your generous donations to Meir Panim and wish all of you a meaningful and festive Passover holiday.

