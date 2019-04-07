Exposé of UK Labour and Corbyn's 'anti-Semite army'

'The Sunday Times' reports on a 'shocking failure' to act against anti-semitism by Labour and Corbyn's interference in disciplining members.

The United Kingdom Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn has failed to take disciplinary action in hundreds of anti-Semitic cases by members of its party, according to internal documents leaked to The Sunday Times and publicized on Sunday in a provocatively titled report, "Labour’s hate files expose Jeremy Corbyn’s anti‑semite army."

The documents show that the party's response to 863 recorded complaints has been woefully inadequate - "bedevilled by delays, inactions and interference from the leader's office."

"F*** the Jews, "Jews are the problem," and "Heil Hitler" are online comments posted by Labour members who remain firmly in place in their position in the party, despite numerous complaints to the party from at least a year ago.

A sitting councilor in Lancashire ranted about "Jewish" media attacks and the Rothschild family, another Labour politician claimed that "Jewish Israelis" were behind the 9/11 attacks in the US, and yet another politician called Jewish MPs "Zionist infiltrators." The three politicians all have something in common besides their anti-Semitism - they're still in the Labour party despite the official complaints lodged against them.

“Lines have been selectively leaked from emails to misrepresent their overall contents,” a Labour party spokesperson said in response to the report. “The Labour Party takes complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously and we are committed to rooting it out. All complaints are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures. We can’t comment on individual cases."