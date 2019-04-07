Watch: 15-year-old caught driving infant brother

Police confiscate car keys, stop him from driving, seize vehicle, and initiate procedure against car-owner father.

Negev police operating over the weekend in the Tel Sheva spotted a private vehicle whose driver aroused their suspicion.

They stopped the vehicle and during inspection it became clear the driver was a 15-year-old boy, with his infant brother next to him.

The police took the car keys and prevented him from driving further. The vehicle was seized, and procedures were initiated against the father who owns the vehicle.

Over the course of the week, the Negev District Police carried out enforcement activities in which 186 tickets were issued to drivers who committed life-threatening offenses.

As part of the activity, 12 drivers were disqualified and 11 vehicles were impounded. Procedures were initiated against all involved in these cases.