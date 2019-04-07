NY man arrested over death threats against Ilhan Omar

The man told investigators that 'he was a patriot, that he loves the President, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government.'

Patrick Carlineo Jr., a 55-year old resident of Addison, New York was arrested and charged with threatening to assault and murder Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, according to a statement by federal prosecutors on Friday.

Carlineo allegedly contacted a member of Omar's staff by telephone on March 21 and angrily said: “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”

Omar's staff immediately informed the Washington D.C. police about the threat, and they initiated an investigation together with the FBI. The investigation was considerably eased by the fact that Carlineo left his contact details with the staff member and even spelled his name for her.

When investigators appeared at his door, Carlineo told them that "he was a patriot, that he loves the President, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” according to the affidavit.

Carlineo is being held in prison until a detention hearing on April 10. If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of up to 10 years plus a $250,000 fine, according to the US Department of Justice.