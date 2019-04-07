Terrorist convicted for murder of elite commando

Terrorist who threw marble slab that killed soldier Ronen Lubarsky convicted by military court of murder, obstruction of justice.

The military court in Judea convicted the terrorist Islam Naji of deliberately causing the death (similar to murder in civil courts) of IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky of the elite Duvdevan unit.

In addition, the terrorist, who dropped a marble block on Lubarsky, was convicted of of obstruction of justice.

Lubarsky was critically injured as a result of the heavy marble block during an operation to arrest terrorist operatives who had previously carried out terrorist attacks - and died of his injuries in the hospital two days later.

During the operation, the fighters approached a building from which a marble block was dropped onto Lubarsky’s head. Though Lubarsky wore a steel helmet and the required protection, the weight of the marble slab still inflicted a critical injury.

The home of the terrorist who murdered Lubarsky was destroyed last December after an appeal filed by the terrorist's family was rejected.