Turkey: Netanyahu remarks on sovereignty 'irresponsible'

Turkey slams PM's statement promising to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. 'West Bank occupied by Israel in violation of int'l law.'

Turkey on Sunday condemned what it called Benjamin Netanyahu's "irresponsible" remarks after the Israeli leader said he planned to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria if he wins upcoming elections.

"Yes, I'll apply sovereignty. I don't separate the large [settlement] blocs from the isolated points," Netanyahu had told Channel 12, also promising to evacuate the illegal Bedouin outpost known as Khan al-Ahmar "very soon."

Writing on Twitter, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the "West Bank is Palestinian territory occupied by Israel in violation of int'l law."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu's irresponsible statement to seek votes just before the Israeli general elections cannot and will not change this fact."

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Netanyahu's promise was "Yet another example of how Netanyahu uses electoral politics to justify occupation and undermine the two-state solution."

"If he is re-elected, will this be a triumph of 'democracy' or occupation? Will Western democracies react or will they keep appeasing? Shame on them all!" Kalin tweeted.