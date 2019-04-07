Kinneret rises 5 centimeters over the weekend

Kinneret rises by almost 3 meters this season as rainy season winds down.

The Kinneret rose by five centimeters over the weekend and currently sits at 211 meters and 67 centimeters below sea level.

The current level is one meter and 33 centimeters above the lower red line and is currently two meters and 87 centimeters below the upper red line.

The Kinneret has risen by two meters and 99 centimeters so far this season. The current water level is the highest recorded since July 5, 2018.

The Kinneret's rise is expected to continue until the middle of May when the melting snow on the Hermon is expected to lead to a significant additional rise. The water level will then decline over the summer until the beginning of the next rainy season in the fall.