Smotrich: Netanyahu sets new low for surrender

National Union leader slams PM over reports of negotiations with Hamas terrorists in prison to prevent a hunger strike.

National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this morning over reports of negotiations with the leadership of Hamas terrorists imprisoned in Israel in an attempt to prevent the prisoners from engaging in a hunger strike.

"Tell me more about Netanyahu is a strong right-wing leader," said Smotrich. "These absurd negotiations with Hamas prisoners is another record for surrender and weakness."

"How much more can Israel erode its deterrent power?" Smotrich asked. "Let them be as hungry as they want, even if they starve to death, with no force-feeding and no shoes."

"I call on Netanyahu to stop talking to the terrorists in jail," Smotrich said in response to the reports.