Gantz: Netanyahu isn't the messiah

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Saturday night met with residents of the central Israeli city of Rosh Ha'ayin.

"We created an alternative to the government which has not existed for the past ten years," Gantz said. "This is a historic hour and we have a historic opportunity. We're at a crossroads. We can go in the direction of hope, unity, and reconciliation, or we can choose a model of extremism which will get worse and worse."

"We've seen the intentions to allow [Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [National Untion MK Bezalel] Smotrich to appoint judges, pass the French Law, and lead [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu to a situation where he's in charge here. This is a democratic country, no one's in charge."

The "French Law" would prevent sitting prime ministers from being indicted.

"Netanyahu is not the messiah and he's not a legend that can't be replaced," Gantz emphasized. "We'll do it in a democratic fashion, not via incitement or slander. We'll fight against corruption in general, as well as specifically relating to security issues. This isn't acceptable. We'll put an end to it."

"We're going to win, but we want the victory to be big and by a large margin. Everyone who knows we're a meter away from victory needs to understand that it'll only end at the end of election day.

"I want to call on you to be our partners, and that means two things: Until April 9, you'll be active partners. After that, we'll be your partners. We're really here for you."

On Friday, one poll gave the Blue and White party a 4-seat lead over the Likud, while another poll had the two parties tied at 28 seats each. Both polls gave the right-religious bloc a majority over the center-left bloc.