Netanyahu says 'no' to Palestinian state

In an interview with the editor of a conservative Israeli weekly, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that he has already told White House adviser Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt that there can be no Palestinian state.



In the interview, published this Friday in Hebrew, Makor Rishon editor Hagai Segal raised the issue of US President Donald Trump's “Deal of the Century” which, he said, would “probably be on the table immediately after the elections.”

But Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he did not know when the Americans would present the plan.

“I asked that question in a visit to Washington now, and I did not get an answer: If they had wanted to present the plan right after the elections, they would have said so. In any event, I stated my guidelines for the plan. I will not accept any plan that uproots even a single settlement or settler,” Netanyahu said.



Hagai Segal: Could there be Palestinian sovereignty over Jewish settlements?

Netanyahu: “Certainly not. Not even a single one. Governance west of the Jordan River will remain in our hands. We have the responsibility for governing from a security point of view over the entire area. That is our condition. We will not commit suicide to win a positive article in the New York Times, which will not last more than two hours. "



Hagai Segal: So what will the Palestinians get from you?

‘'They will run their own lives,” PM Netanyahu responded. "We have no interest in running Nablus.” He repeated that “As far as I'm concerned, there are three iron conditions: No settlers are displaced and secondly, we are sovereign from a security point of view in the entire area west of the Jordan River. Third, I will not divide Jerusalem.”