Bennett and Shaked sing a 'goodbye song' from High Court to IDF

Bennett and Shaked sing a duet to promote their slogan: 'Shaked will win the High Court, Bennett will beat Hamas."

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leaders of the New Right party, released a campaign video over the weekend featuring their duet about a breakup between the Supreme Court of Justice and the IDF

The duet highlights the party's campaign promoted by the party in recent weeks under the slogan "Shaked will win the Supreme Court, Bennett will beat Hamas," i.e. Shaked is taking on the legal system and Bennett is aiming for the defense portfolio. The song expresses a breakup between the two institutions with Shaked singing as the Supreme Court and Bennett as the IDF.

The clip portrays a couple, an IDF officer and a female lawyer, going through a breakup, while the voices of Bennett and Shaked are heard in the background.

Shaked:

Today we're parting, for good reason.

We've harmed you for too many years.

We tried to work together until it's just too much already.

We've been weak against Hamas.

I know that you asked 'until when?'

An intelligent army like you would be better off without me.

Always remember what we both promised,

The most important issue is the welfare of our soldiers.

Goodbye Supreme Court of Justice. Goodbye IDF,

It's better for us to keep our distance.

We're no longer husband and wife.

You need to be strong.

Bennett:

My commander says, 'You must be aggressive.'

My lawyer says, 'You may regret this.'

It's distressing, it's disturbing

When I'm facing a terrorist.

I'm armed, I'm determined,

But you won't let me go.

I'm separating from you in order to be victorious.

I have no other choice.

It's so nice of you to give me advice as you sit on the side,

And then abandon me during wartime.

Shaked:

Goodbye High Court of Justice. Goodbye IDF,

It's better for us to keep our distance.

We're no longer husband and wife.

You need to be strong.

Goodbye High Court of Justice. Goodbye IDF,

Separation is not always painful.

It's like a rock in your shoe,

It's not like an arrow inside your heart.



The words were written by the New Right campaign staff, the tune by Nir Gadassi and arrangements by Nir Gadassi and Udi Simhon.