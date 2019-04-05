Blue and White petition against Likud rejected

Central Elections Committee Chairman determines there is no proof that the Likud was behind fake profiles on social media.

Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Hanan Melcer on Friday rejected the Blue and White party's petition against the Likud, claiming Likud had operated a network of fake users on the Twitter social network.

The petition followed the “Big Bots” report that was published earlier this week in Yediot Aharonot and The New York Times claiming that a shadowy network of fake Israeli social media accounts, many of them operated automatically by digital “bots”, was spreading election misinformation in a concerted effort to alter the outcome of next week’s vote.

In his ruling, Justice Melcer wrote that despite a prohibition on anonymous propaganda, it was not proven that the actions were carried out with the guidance and knowledge of the Likud. At the same time, the judge noted that "one must wonder about tweets that allegedly preceded events that were published in the mass media and resembled leaks of internal information."

The Likud said in response, “Justice Hanan Meltzer rejected the Blue and White petition, which turned out to be a fake petition, since it was based on the fake investigative reports by Yediot Aharonot and The New York Times, which were published at a surprising time a week before the elections. The Likud proved that the great support for the Likud and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on social media is from true fans and of a large camp, not of robots, bots, fakes and avatars, as a left-wing party pretending to be a right-wing party is claiming.”

