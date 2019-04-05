Netanyahu: Benny Gantz, shame on you

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon once again attacked Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz following his interview in which he hinted that the return of the body of the late soldier Zachary Baumel was timed for this week in order to help Netanyahu politically.

"Benny Gantz, shame on you. You accused the IDF of making a political spin over the holy act of bringing a slain soldier back to Israel for burial,” Netanyahu said in a short video released before Shabbat.

“I flew in the morning to Moscow, thanked President Putin for his help in returning the soldier, and then I did everything to return to Israel immediately and take part in the funeral. You did not even bother to come. During the funeral you were engaged in politics,” charged the Prime Minister.

“You did not find the time to come to the funeral of an IDF soldier, a hero of Israel. But after Operation Protective Edge you found the time. You found the time to go to an Israeli-Palestinian ceremony in memory of those killed in the operation, including 1,000 Hamas terrorists. Benny Gantz, shame on you,” concluded Netanyahu.

