Poll: Likud and Blue and White tied with 28 seats

Channel 13 News' final poll finds tie between Likud and Blue and White, but the right-wing bloc still has a majority.

The Likud and Blue and White parties are both tied with 28 seats each, but the right-wing bloc still maintains a majority, according to a final Channel 13 News poll released on Friday evening.

Election laws in Israel forbid the publication of polls in the final three days before voting. The elections in Israel will take place on Tuesday.

According to the poll, the third largest party behind Likud and Blue and White is Labor headed by Avi Gabbay, which wins 11 seats. Labor is followed by the Union of Right-Wing Parties (the list made up of the Jewish Home, National Union and Otzma Yehudit), which has seven Knesset seats.

Next on the list are four parties with six seats each: The New Right headed by Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, Hadash-Ta'al headed by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, United Torah Judaism headed by Yaakov Litzman and Zehut headed by Moshe Feiglin.

Shas, headed by Aryeh Deri and Meretz, headed by Tamar Zandberg, each have five seats.

Ra’am-Balad, Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu close out the list with four seats each. The Gesher party, headed by Orly Levy-Abekasis, fails to pass the electoral threshold as it receives just 2.8 percent of the vote in this poll.

Looking at the blocs, the right-wing bloc wins a total of 66 seats in this poll, compared to 54 for the left-wing bloc.

Regarding the question of the suitability for the post of prime minister, 46% of respondents said that Binyamin Netanyahu is most suited to the position. 37% of respondents said that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz is more suitable, while 17% said they do not know.

In the Jewish sector, Netanyahu receives 52% support and Gantz 36%, while in the non-Jewish sector 41% of the respondents claim that Gantz is suitable, only 13% support Netanyahu and 46% do not know.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)