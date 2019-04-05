NATO at 70: The alliance that the United States wants to keep for the future.

NATO turns 70. A long time foreign policy and security analyst say President Trump might be right — and that it’s time to rethink one of America’s oldest international alliances.

Barry Posen director of the MIT Security Studies Program, Rachel Ellehuus deputy director and senior fellow with the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and David Herszenhorn, chief Brussels correspondent for Politico Europe, discuss the question: Is it time to overhaul one of America's oldest alliances?