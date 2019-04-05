Lies, excuses and 'practical reasons' for not making Aliyah

'Practical Reasons' for not making Aliyah could create unnecessary and dangerous obstacles along the Aliyah Trail

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the resistance to Aliyah.

In so doing, dispelling lies, myths and false beliefs that the mis-informed and the un-informed seem to have. Furthermore, the very essence of these cursed reports of the Spies is Jew hatred set out to destroy the Jews from inside and outside.

The discussion calls for more Jews to just check things out in Israel and confront these falsehoods head on once and for all. The survival of the Jews depends on it.