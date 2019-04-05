The Shin Bet's warning to Ayelet Shaked

Senior Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officials warned Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) that hostile elements might tap her mobile phone.

According to a report on Kan 11 News on Thursday, this was a specific warning given to the Justice Minister, who was told that she is being targeted by those elements.

Minister Shaked confirmed the details but stressed that as far as she knew her phone had not been breached, and that it was only a warning. The Shin Bet refused to comment on the report.

In recent days it has been reported that recordings that were leaked from meetings of the Blue and White party are the result of wiretapping by rival parties.

In the past two weeks, two recordings of Benny Gantz in conversations with several people were published on Channel 13 News. In the recordings Gantz claims, among other things, that Netanyahu wants to kill him, and that he may have colluded with the Russians to hack into his phone.

The recordings that were disseminated caused damage to the Blue and White campaign, and so the party began an investigation into how these conversations were leaked.