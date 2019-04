Will the 2009 precedent repeat itself and will Netanyahu’s legal woes make coalition forming more difficult after this election?

"The elections will be decided by the undecided"

As Election Day approaches, Prof. Reuven Hazan of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem relates to several post-election scenarios and explains the coalition-building process.

Will the 2009 precedent repeat itself and will Netanyahu’s legal woes make coalition forming more difficult after this election?