Uncomfortable truths: Turning a blind eye

Whether we sit right or left of the respective aisle, can we have different views on some topics than our co-lemmings?

Can one support gay marriage, protect the environment, despise-or-love gun control and still oppose abortion on demand?

The dumbing-down of independent thought has increased stridency to the point of severing friendships and compromising jobs and relationships.

What does the Torah say about the sanctity of human life before, during and even AFTER death? An uncomfortable show for those who are brave enough to utter the words, “I don’t know.”