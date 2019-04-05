Netanyahu to Gantz: Shame on you

PM attacks Gantz after he claimed that the return of Zachary Baumel's body for burial in Israel was a "political spin."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday attacked Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, after he claimed that the return of the body of Zachary Baumel was done shortly before the elections in order to help the prime minister.

"Benny Gantz, you should be ashamed of yourself for accusing the IDF and me of political considerations in the return of our soldier Zachary Baumel to burial in Israel. Do not apologize to me, apologize to the people of Israel," Netanyahu said.

Gantz had earlier claimed that bringing Baumel’s body for burial in Israel was a political spin meant to help the Likud. "Here, I am happy that Netanyahu made another political spin - but even happier that Zachary returned to his family," Gantz told Army Radio.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) responded to the comments and said, "Benny Gantz, it is inappropriate for the former IDF Chief of Staff to utter such a lie. The return of Zachary Baumel for burial in Israel was done as soon as it was discovered that it was his body, and there was no political consideration here.”

"As a member of the cabinet, I testify that we have been dealing with this for a long time, and there were countless disappointments along the way. That is inappropriate, Benny," charged Bennett.