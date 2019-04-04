Last day of Harvard funded 'Israeli Apartheid Week'

One of Harvard's Apartheid Week's speakers is Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the BDS movement and member of the notorious Barghouti clan.

Harvard University’s Undergraduate Council (UC) voted 21-13 on Sunday to fund this year's "Israeli Apartheid Week," a week of anti-Israel events to support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. The Apartheid Week began on Saturday and ends Thursday.

The council provided a $2,050 grant to Harvard's Palestine Solidarity Committee’s (PSC) to finance the "venue, food and decorations" for the week's events, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The theme of this year's Israel Apartheid Week, which takes places on college campuses across the United State was "Stop Arming Colonialism."

One of Harvard's Apartheid Week's speakers is Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the BDS movement. Omar is part of the notorious Barghouti clan whose members have carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Israel for decades. His relative, Saleh Omar Barghouti, now known as the Ofra terrorist, shot seven Israeli civilians at a bus stop near Ofra in December 2018, including a pregnant woman who gave birth prematurely as a result. Her baby died three days later. Saleh was subsequently assassinated by the IDF.

Less than a week later, Saleh's brother, As'am Barghouti, murdered two IDF soldiers and critically wounded another soldier at Givat Assaf. He was later apprehended by the IDF.