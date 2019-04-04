Watch: Is the US State Department Biased against Israel?

56 terror attacks this week - 557 from the beginning of 2019.

The Boomerang Weekly Terror report shares an exclusive report that the US State Department's Human Rights Report completely ignored information sent to it with documentation of hundreds of terror attacks by Arabs against Jews.

How many terror attacks occurred in Israel this past week?

The Boomerang Weekly Terror Report detailed the daily terrorism Israeli citizens are forced to deal with on a daily basis. In a seven day period from March 28th - April 4th, 2019, Boomerang recorded 56 terror attacks. This is a total of 557 terror attacks from the beginning of 2019.