Nationwide protest urges opposition to 'Deal of the Century'

Activists launch nationwide protest aimed at raising opposition to US plan set to be unveiled after Israeli elections.

Activists launched a nationwide protest this week aimed at raising opposition to US President Donald Trump's forthcoming "Deal of the Century," which is set to be unveiled after the April 9 elections in Israel.

The activists, clad in orange reminiscent of the 2005 protests against the Gaza Disengagement, stated that the Deal is tantamount to a second Disengagement plan, which poses an existential threat to Israel.

According to various leaks, the long-awaited deal includes the division of Jerusalem and the establishment of a Palestinian State.

Activists have been distributing thousands of orange ribbons, shirts, and flyers across the country and urging voters to elect a party that is avowedly opposed to dividing Jerusalem and expelling Jews from their homes.

The activists have also attended parlor meetings with politicians, including Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid's Ofer Shelah, urging them to oppose the Deal, and have staged demonstrations outside the homes of Prime Minister Netanyahu, MK Yair Lapid and Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

Eliav Magdish, an expellee of Gush Katif and one the leaders of the protest, said: "I remember how politician after politician told us how the Disengagement would be good for Israel's security. Now we have thousands of rockets falling on our heads. We cannot allow politicians to peddle this lie again. We need to elect parties who will oppose the 'Deal of the Century.'"

Liran Baroch, Chairman of the Wounded IDF Veterans Forum that joined the protest, said that politicians need to give the public clear answers whether or not they are in favor of dividing Jerusalem and giving away land.

"The Israeli public needs to elect those who will stand up to American pressure and preserve Israeli interests," said Baroch.