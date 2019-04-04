How are medieval blood libels manifesting themselves today, and does the old UN resolution ‘Zionism is racism’ fit with evil forces?

Journalist Eric Rozenman joined Eve Harrow in Washington DC to discuss his recent book “Jews Make the Best Demons: Palestine and the Jewish Question”.

A must read for those interested in a very well researched and documented book tracing how anti-Semitism morphs from generation to generation in order to stay ‘relevant’ for whomever at the time is looking for reasons to hate- and kill- the Chosen People.