Journalist Eric Rozenman joined Eve Harrow in Washington DC to discuss his recent book “Jews Make the Best Demons: Palestine and the Jewish Question”.
How are medieval blood libels manifesting themselves today, and does the old UN resolution "Zionism is racism" fit with evil forces?
A must read for those interested in a very well researched and documented book tracing how anti-Semitism morphs from generation to generation in order to stay ‘relevant’ for whomever at the time is looking for reasons to hate- and kill- the Chosen People.