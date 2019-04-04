'We will discuss Syria and the coordination between our armies'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took off for Moscow Thursday morning for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"I am going to another meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We will discuss the events in Syria, and they are accumulating, the regular and special coordination between our armies and other important issues for the State of Israel," the prime minister said before boarding the plane.

The two leaders spoke over the phone on Monday, discussing the future of Iranian military forces in Syria, contacts between Israeli and Russian military forces to prevent accidental incidents in Syria, and “bilateral issues”, the Kremlin said.

Netanyahu and Putin “discussed pressing bilateral issues, including military contacts, and the situation in the Middle East region," a Russian government spokesperson told the TASS news agency.

The Israeli premier last met with Putin on February 27, after pushing off their meeting in a bid to secure an alliance between the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit parties before the closing the Knesset list registration for the April election.