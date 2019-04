Should Israel go into Gaza, clean out the terrorists, and bring Jews back there to live?

Should Israel go into Gaza, clean out the terrorists, and bring Jews back there to live? And what would happen "the day after"?

Tamar Yonah discusses the options and the consequences with Razi Atuar, a Lt.. Colonel in the IDF reserves who served as part of a special task force during Operation Protective Edge, in Gaza, in 2014.