Biden: 'I will be more mindful about respecting personal space'

Former US VP: 'Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying.'

Former US Vice President Joe Biden responded Wednesday on Twitter to a series of misconduct allegations against him.

Biden said he recognizes that "social norms are changing," and promised to "be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future."

“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying," Biden wrote.

"Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it."